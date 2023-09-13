Local News
Six Nations Fall Fair is back and building

September 13, 2023 10 views
Six Nations Fall fair had a variety of events and a real show stopper was the Kids’ Day Foam Party (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations Fall Fair working to make a comeback when small crowds attend By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The Six Nations Fall Fair hit its 154th year this year with some serious community fun. The fair returned this past weekend, starting Friday (September 8) to Sunday taking over the sports and recreation grounds at 1738 Fourth Line Road and inside the Dajoh and the arena. It’s the longest running Indigenous Fair in Ontario, Six Nations. Agricultural Society president Leslie McDougall told Turtle Island News. Outside the fairgrounds were full of smiling faces hopping on the ferris wheel, or showing off their muscles with some rock climbing, or just kicking back on a giant spinning strawberry. Just as dazzling, were the trade show booths along with…

