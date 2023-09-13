Local News
Six Nations Elected Council attempt to honour athletes disorganized, lacks communication, Elected Chief fails to attend

September 13, 2023 7 views

Six Nations’ attempt to recognize and celebrate the community’s athletes was well received, but some councillors believe it was poorly planned, executed and attended. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) opted to plan a celebration for local athletes to recognize their contributions to different sports after North American Indigenous Games athletes and others came looking for financial contributions in June and reconfirmed a celebration with a parade in late July. SNEC settled on coordinating the event with the fair on September 9, but Councillors Helen Miller and Sherri-Lyn Hill were the only ones who attended. Councillor Miller voiced her concerns about the event’s planning, coordination and execution at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on September 11. Elected Chief Mark Hill, who originally suggested the event was not in attendance. SNEC councillors…

