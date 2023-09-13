Six Nations Elected Council working to build relationship with politicians and academics SNEC told

Six Nations is working toward building relationships with local and federal politicians as well as academic leaders to have community issues front and centre for those making decisions inside and outside of the Haldimand Tract. Elected Chief Mark Hill and political advisor Christopher Mahon gave an update on meetings with politicians at the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison Committee meeting on September 11 and said they are expecting visitors. Mahon said the federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu planned to visit Six Nations on Tuesday, September 12, but they haven’t worked out all of the details. Mahon said an itinerary would reach SNEC councillors late Monday in preparation for the Tuesday visit. It will include stops at various locations on Six Nations as well as lunch with…



