Six Nations getting into aggregate industry

September 13, 2023 9 views

Six Nations is digging into the aggregate industry and coming up with cash. The Six Nations Consultation and Accommodation Process Team (CAP TEAM) held an online public consultation through Facebook Live on September 6 to start the public consultation process. Peter Graham, consultation supervisor for the CAP Team explained that an old quarry in Haggersville will once again see crushed rock (aggregates) removed from the land. “The property in question is just southwest of Haggersville. There was a previously existing quarry at this site that hasn’t been in operation for a decade or two, now the successor company which is to open the quarry, because it is considered a new quarry by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry there is a duty to consult on it,” he said. Graham…

