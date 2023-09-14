Six Police investigate vehicle roll over in school yard

OHSWEKEN,SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are investigating a vehicle rollover on Third Line Road that occurred Sunday, Sept., 10th, and saw a vehicle leave the roadway and tearing out a portion of a fenceline in front of Oliver M. Smith Elementary School.

Police, along with Six Nations Fire and Emergency Medical Services, attended the scene Sunday, September 10,, at approximately 8:20 p.m., where they found one individual at the scene with serious injuries. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene told police other occupants of the vehicle fled the area before police arrived.

The Ontario Provincial Police K9 unit was brought in to track potential injured parties but no individuals were located.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have been in the area at the time is urged to contact the Six Nations Police at (519)

445-2811 or submit an anonymous tip at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

