Late Six Nations softball player to be inducted posthumously into national hall of fame

By Sam Laskaris Writer A former Six Nations softball star has landed in Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. It was announced last week that the late Phyllis Bomberry is one of 11 individuals that comprise the 2023 induction class for the national hall. An induction ceremony will be held Oct. 19 in Gatineau, Que. The event will also be livestreamed. Bomberry, who died in 2019, will be inducted posthumously via the Athlete category. “From the courts to the fields, from the ice to the octagon, the Class of 2023 is a testament to the relentless pursuit of greatness,” said Cheryl Bernard, who is the president and CEO of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. About 225 individuals had been nominated by the public to be inductees this year. Those selected were…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice