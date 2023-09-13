Stallions register pair of victories despite being short-staffed

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

Not many showed up.

But that didn’t seem to matter for the Six Nations Stallions, who managed to win their first two contests of the Ontario Senior Men’s Field Lacrosse League (OSMFLL) this past Saturday.

Just 11 Stallions players were available for duty for the contests, which were held at Norton Park in Burlington.

The Six Nations squad registered a convincing victory, 14-3, over the United Lacrosse Club from Kitchener-Waterloo, in its opening match.

The Stallions then eked out a 13-12 win over the Orangeville Generals just a few hours later.

“I thought we did well, considering we only had one substitute,” said Wes Whitlow, the Stallions’ player who sits atop the OSMFLL scoring race after racking up 13 points in the two outings.

Whitlow compiled eight points (one goal and seven assists) against the United Lacrosse Club. And then he scored once and had four assists versus the Generals.

OSMFLL action features 10 players per side. And they play 15-minute quarters.

“We got pretty tired,” Whitlow said. “But we were able to pull off both wins.”

The Stallions are back in action this Saturday. They’ll play two more games at the City Wide Sports Park in London.

They’ll square off against the Milton Chaos in a match that has an opening faceoff set for 11:30 a.m.

Six Nations will then battle the Burlington Lakers. That contest is set for 1:30 p.m.

Stallions’ veteran Danton Miller, who has also taken over the team’s managerial duties this season, knew his side would be short-staffed last week. And it will in all likelihood not have an overabundance of bodies available this weekend either.

Miller said some of those who will suit up for the Stallions this year are in British Columbia, with the Six Nations Chiefs, a Senior A box lacrosse squad that was competing in the national Mann Cup championship series.

Several other Six Nations players had other commitments.

“We knew it was going to be low numbers,” Miller said of action this past weekend. “It will be for first few weeks.”

But then the Stallions anticipate having a considerably larger roster for matches.

“Later in the season we will get more guys out,” Miller said.

Whitlow believes the Six Nations club will have some players who were unavailable last weekend suiting up this Saturday.

“It’ll definitely feel better having a couple more bodies,” he said.

Miller wasn’t surprised to see the Stallions emerge with a pair of victories Saturday despite having just 11 players show up.

Veteran Six Nations netminder Josh Johnson backstopped the club to wins in both outings.

“We have a very veteran team and a great goalie,” Miller said. “We knew we had to control the pace of the game but also make the best of our opportunities knowing we would be exhausted late in the game.”

Besides having Johnson turn in some solid performances, Miller also praised the defensive efforts of Mike Miller and Tyson Bomberry and the offensive production from Whitlow and Roger Vyse.

Vyse netted four goals against the Generals. He had also scored a goal versus the United Lacrosse Club.

Danton Miller also compiled five goals in the two games. He had two goals and an assist in Six Nations’ first game. And then he scored a hat trick versus the Generals.

