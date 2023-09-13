Six Nations building more housing units

Local News
Six Nations is building more dedicated housing for community members to slash the housing waitlist with sustainable, suitable and affordable homes. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved the creation of another 16 units for Social Services (with an option to expand by eight units in the future) for an Alternative Care Program at its General Finance meeting on August 23. The units will be part of a partnership with Six Nations Housing who were approved to build a 28-unit elders complex with care. The new Social Services building will be a two-storey building with units of different sizes catering to older adults who are faced with caring for family members, both adults and youth. Arlyss Skye, director of Social Services said older adults living in the elder complex would not…

