Six Nations band election coming in November

September 13, 2023 10 views

Six Nations may be heading to the election polls in two weeks to bring in a new band council. Turtle Island News has learned the Chief Electorial Polling Officer (CEPO) met in a closed door session with Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Monday to announce election dates. In addition the Six Nations Election Code committee presented the results of a vote taken at the SNEC annual general assembly two weeks ago confirming there will be 12 councillors elected for a four year term. Election Code committee chair Audrey Hill said the they had talked to over 400 people during the committee’s deliberations before putting the questions they developed to the community. The CEPO will hold nominations September 23, just two weeks away and Oct 6 will be the first poll….

