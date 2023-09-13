Mom holds hope for missing daughter

By Rachel Collier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CHARLOTTETOWN PEI-Hope, determination, defeat, fear, grief, repeat: this is the emotional turbulence Summer Kneebone’s mother, Irma Hughes has been experiencing since her family gathered in mid-August and confirmed – no one had been in touch with her daughter for over a week. It has been more than five weeks since Ms Kneebone, a 27-year-old Metis woman went missing. “When there’s downtime, and I have too much time to think about it, I have many breakdowns,” said Mrs Hughes, recognizing the possibility that she may not find her daughter alive. She hopes Islanders and beyond will continue to search. “Five weeks in, we’re desperate for answers. We need something to go on, I need something,” she said, pausing to wipe tears. Mrs Hughes has…



