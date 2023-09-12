National News
Study says fish stocks along Atlantic, Pacific coasts unaffected by marine heat waves

September 12, 2023 26 views

 By Hina Alam THE CANADIAN PRESS Marine heat waves haven’t had a lasting effect on fish populations along Canada’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts, says a study showing there is still a chance to act on climate change. The study published Aug. 30 in the journal Nature looked at data from 1993 to 2019, which included 248 marine heat waves _ described as prolonged periods of warm ocean temperatures. “The expectation is that whenever there are heat waves, the fish stocks will be affected, and that the bigger the heat waves, the bigger the impacts. But what we find is that the impact is not consistent,” William Cheung, professor at the University of British Columbia’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, and co-author of the study, said in a recent interview. “What…

