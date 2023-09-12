National News
Brantford resident charged in cross-borderChild Sexual Exploitation Investigation

September 12, 2023 38 views

Brantford, ON – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Brantford Police Service, in conjunction with American law enforcement, have arrested and charged a Brantford resident in a child sexual exploitation investigation. The investigation began in early August after the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Brantford Police regarding inappropriate communications via Snapchat between a young girl and a man in Brantford. The Brantford Police Services then identified an additional 21 victims of similar incidents in which girls were asked to share intimate photos of themselves, typically through some type of threat or extortion. On September 6, 2023 members of the Brantford Police and OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Brantford. The accused has been charged…

