Chauffer charged with impaired driving

October 23, 2024 28 views

By Austin Evans Writer Six Nations Police arrested a chauffeur for drinking and driving on the job. Six Nations Police officers responded to an impaired driving complaint at a public community area at 4:05 pm on October 5. Witnesses told police they hired a driver of a commercial vehicle to transport them from an event at the location, and they refused to board the vehicle after suspecting that the driver was impaired. Police said the driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before operating the vehicle when police spoke with her, and officers observed her showing signs of impairment. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged 65-year-old Hamilton resident Leslie Karpatfi with impaired operation and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over 0.08%. The accused is scheduled to…

