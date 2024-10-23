Local News
ticker

AFN votes on way forward after $47.8 billion child welfare reform deal is defeated

October 23, 2024 24 views

-CP-The executive team from the Assembly of First Nations will meet in the coming days to discuss how to proceed with new negotiations for a child welfare reform deal after chiefs voted against the government’s proposed $47.8 billion agreement at a meeting in Calgary. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, who had helped negotiate the deal and pushed for it to be approved, was blunt in her assessment of the outcome in her closing remarks to the special chiefs assembly last Friday. “We also recognize the success of the campaign that defeated this resolution. You spoke with passion, and you convinced the majority to vote against this $47.8-billion national agreement,” she said. “There is no getting around the fact that this agreement was too much of a threat to the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal ministers summoned over Fort Chipewyan contamination scandal

October 23, 2024 22

A federal committee will grill cabinet ministers over Transport Canada’s failure to inform Indigenous communities about…

Read more
National News

Iqaluit museum improves locks after break-in, theft

October 23, 2024 21

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A break-in and theft, followed by another break-in attempt…

Read more