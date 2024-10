Six Nations Veterans hold annual Remembrance Day Ceremonies under sunny skies

Six Nations Veterans took to the streets in their annual early Remembrance Day Parade and Service Sunday marking Six Nations war time participation. A parade wound its way down Fourth Line to Veteran’s Park for the annual ceremonies and included a number of area politicians, Six Nations Elected Council members along with a number of organizations from the Six Nations Police to Six Nations Fire. A family wreath laying was held prior to the service. The annual event included a parade, short service a gun salute by the 56 Field Regiment and a flyover the Harvard Aircraft….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page