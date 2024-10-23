Six Nations Veterans hold annual Remembrance Day Ceremonies under sunny skies

Six Nations Veterans took to the streets in their annual early Remembrance Day Parade and Service Sunday marking Six Nations war time participation. A parade wound its way down Fourth Line to Veteran’s Park for the annual ceremonies and included a number of area politicians, Six Nations Elected Council members along with a number of organizations from the Six Nations Police to Six Nations Fire. A family wreath laying was held prior to the service. The annual event included a parade, short service a gun salute by the 56 Field Regiment and a flyover the Harvard Aircraft….



