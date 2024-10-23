National News
ticker

Group calls for for better pay, equipment for wildfire fighters

October 23, 2024 4 views

Last May, when Jenny Saulnier was home alone with her dog in Nova Scotia while her son and husband were at hockey, she scrolled through social media and saw there was a house fire some nine kilometres from her home, and was assured she would be fine. “I was safe where I was. I had no reason to worry that this would ever turn into a wildfire, let alone the mega-force wildfire that it turned into,” she told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday morning. Suddenly, she found herself racing for her life — until she was stopped in bumper-to-bumper traffic with a 911 operator saying she may need to leave by foot should the flames come closer to her. “The Nova Scotia government let me down that day. Their lack of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Politicians, Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill and delegates paraded through Ohsweken Sunday Oct. 20th marking the Six Nations Veterans annual Remembrance Day ceremonies. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Veterans hold annual Remembrance Day Ceremonies under sunny skies

October 23, 2024 20

Six Nations Veterans took to the streets in their annual early Remembrance Day Parade and Service…

Read more
Local News

AFN votes on way forward after $47.8 billion child welfare reform deal is defeated

October 23, 2024 17

-CP-The executive team from the Assembly of First Nations will meet in the coming days to…

Read more