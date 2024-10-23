National News
Manitoban artist has fond memories of Baker Lake

October 23, 2024 5 views

They are portraits of beautiful images frozen in time. Manitoban photographer and pencil artist Gerald Kuehl spent a lot of time in Baker Lake at the turn of the century meeting Elders for the purpose of interviewing them and creating their portraits. Kuehl said while in Baker Lake, the Elders would come in off the land with amazing faces and incredible stories. He said thanks in part to Calm Air sponsoring him and being able to return a number of times to the community, he has 39 portraits hanging in Baker’s community hall. “Unfortunately, Baker Lake is so commercialized now,” said Kuehl, “with the mining and everything else going on up there. It’s not at all like it was when I showed up in 2002. “It was still very isolated…

