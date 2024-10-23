National News
Discussions during Kivalliq mayors meeting overwhelmingly positive, says host SAO

October 23, 2024 4 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Kivalliq News There’s a lot of work that goes into organizing an event such as the annual Kivalliq Regional Mayors Meeting that was held in Rankin Inlet from Oct. 8-10. The 2024 edition of the mayors meeting was organized by Chesterfield Inlet, which put the lion’s share of coordinating squarely on the shoulders of that community’s senior administrative officer (SAO) Paul Bosetti, who said it took about five months of work, off and on, to organize the gathering. Once meetings are held to create and, ultimately, finalize the agenda, including the final list of presenters at the event, the wheels start turning behind the scenes until everyone is comfortably seated around the table. Bosetti said he talked to about 30 organizations and individuals…

