Quebec First Nation wins court case to quash “Gold Rush” mining policy

October 23, 2024 3 views

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative  A First Nation in Quebec has won a case in the Superior Court over online mining claims in their territory. The decision issued late last week requires all prospective mining claim holders to consult with the Mitchikanibikok Inik First Nation — which sits 265 kilometres north of Ottawa and is otherwise known as the Algonquin of Barriere Lake — before a claim is granted. Before the decision, so-called free entry mining claims in Québec were made online for a small fee. The decision enforces the need for consultation when claims are made in the First Nation’s territory and will have knock-on effects for the operation of the province’s mining industry. It was a “huge win” for the Algonquins of Barriere Lake, said Chief Casey…

