Iqaluit museum improves locks after break-in, theft

October 23, 2024 4 views

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A break-in and theft, followed by another break-in attempt prompted Iqaluit’s Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum to improve its locks to prevent similar incidents in the future. “We haven’t had that type of break-in,” said Jessica Kotierk, the manager and curator of the museum, which houses Inuit artifacts, sells artwork and hosts community events. “Sometimes we have people during our open hours take things, but not this kind where they’re breaking in when we’re closed.” The first break-in, according to Kotierk, took place in the early hours of Sept. 27. In that incident, a person was caught on the museum’s security cameras forcibly entering the museum through a side door that is not usually open for visitors and taking items from the gift shop. The…

