Annual fall festive marks the change of season

By Austin Evans Writer The Six Nations of the Grand River Development corporation’s (SNGRDC) annual Fall Festival gave the Six Nations community a chance to spend one last weekend of warm weather going on rides and raising money for the food bank. While the kids played in bouncy castles and painted pumpkins on October 19, the adults took the chance to throw pies at several Six Nations community leaders. The development corporation hosts the Fall Festival annually to raise money for Six Nations programs. SNGRDC Public Relations Officer Katie Montour said each year staff vote to pick the program they donate to, with this year’s votes overwhelmingly going to the food bank. “The raffle and the pie in the face, 100% of the proceeds are being donated to the Six…



