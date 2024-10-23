Local News
ticker

Annual fall festive marks the change of season

October 23, 2024 20 views

By Austin Evans Writer The Six Nations of the Grand River Development corporation’s (SNGRDC) annual Fall Festival gave the Six Nations community a chance to spend one last weekend of warm weather going on rides and raising money for the food bank. While the kids played in bouncy castles and painted pumpkins on October 19, the adults took the chance to throw pies at several Six Nations community leaders. The development corporation hosts the Fall Festival annually to raise money for Six Nations programs. SNGRDC Public Relations Officer Katie Montour said each year staff vote to pick the program they donate to, with this year’s votes overwhelmingly going to the food bank. “The raffle and the pie in the face, 100% of the proceeds are being donated to the Six…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal ministers summoned over Fort Chipewyan contamination scandal

October 23, 2024 9

A federal committee will grill cabinet ministers over Transport Canada’s failure to inform Indigenous communities about…

Read more
National News

Iqaluit museum improves locks after break-in, theft

October 23, 2024 10

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A break-in and theft, followed by another break-in attempt…

Read more