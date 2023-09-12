Brantford Police seek help in locating missing man

Anthony 55, missing The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man described only as 55-year-old, Anthony. Anthony is described as an Indigenous male, 5’6”, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, with a distinct scar between his eyebrows. Anthony was last seen the evening of August 31, 2023, in the area of Colborne Street and Clarence Street. When last seen, Anthony was reported to be wearing a black brimmed golf style hat, black t-shirt, beige pants, and black running shoes. The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Anthony’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating the missing person. Anyone with knowledge of Anthony’s whereabouts are asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050….



