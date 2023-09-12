National News
ticker

Hydro One customers to share in power line cost

September 12, 2023 29 views

By Carl Clutchey Local Journalism Inititative Reporter Shuniah, Ont.- The proposed $1.2-billion cost of a new hydro transmission line between Shuniah, Atikokan and Dryden will be spread out among ratepayers across the province. A Hydro One spokeswoman said Monday that the Waasigan Transmission Line’s price tag, if approved, will add about 55 cents to monthly bills for the utility’s residential customers, regardless of where they live in Ontario. At the end of July, Hydro One applied to the Ontario Energy Board for approval to build the Waasigan project, which is to be constructed in two phases.The first phase, a double-circuit 230-kilovolt line between Shuniah and Atikokan, is to be in service by the end of 2025. Phase two, to involve a single-circuit 230-KV line between Atikokan and Dryden, is to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Study says fish stocks along Atlantic, Pacific coasts unaffected by marine heat waves

September 12, 2023 26

 By Hina Alam THE CANADIAN PRESS Marine heat waves haven’t had a lasting effect on fish…

Read more
National News

Brantford resident charged in cross-borderChild Sexual Exploitation Investigation

September 12, 2023 37

Brantford, ON – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Brantford…

Read more