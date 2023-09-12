Hydro One customers to share in power line cost

By Carl Clutchey Local Journalism Inititative Reporter Shuniah, Ont.- The proposed $1.2-billion cost of a new hydro transmission line between Shuniah, Atikokan and Dryden will be spread out among ratepayers across the province. A Hydro One spokeswoman said Monday that the Waasigan Transmission Line’s price tag, if approved, will add about 55 cents to monthly bills for the utility’s residential customers, regardless of where they live in Ontario. At the end of July, Hydro One applied to the Ontario Energy Board for approval to build the Waasigan project, which is to be constructed in two phases.The first phase, a double-circuit 230-kilovolt line between Shuniah and Atikokan, is to be in service by the end of 2025. Phase two, to involve a single-circuit 230-KV line between Atikokan and Dryden, is to…



