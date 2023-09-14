Chiefs capture seventh Mann Cup in franchise history

The Six Nations Chiefs captured their seventh Mann Cup in franchise history on Wednesday night. Photo Shayla Ruth Jacobs/Facebook By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Chiefs – who were built for one goal and one goal only – have accomplished what they set out to do. That’s right. The Chiefs are the 2023 Mann Cup champions. The Six Nations squad captured the national Senior A lacrosse championship on Wednesday night thanks to a 11-9 victory over the host New Westminster Salmonbellies. With Wednesday’s triumph the Chiefs defeated the British Columbia-based Salmonbellies 4-1 in their best-of-seven Canadian championship series. All matches in the national final were hosted by the Salmonbellies at the Queen’s Park Arena in New Westminster. Despite winning just the one game, the Salmonbellies put up quite the…



