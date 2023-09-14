National News
ticker

School gender reforms a ‘danger’: Indigenous leaders

September 14, 2023 39 views

 By John Chilibeck  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations is condemning the school gender identity policy changes in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, arguing they violate Indigenous principles of self-determination and identity. Allan Polchies Jr., the chief of Sitansisk (St. Mary’s First Nation) in Fredericton and the New Brunswick representative for the assembly’s 2SLGBTQQIA+ Council, says the changes are dangerous and trans-phobic. A member of the Two Spirit community, the Indigenous leader said he knows what it’s like for a child to feel threatened. “These policies are dangerous and will elevate the psychological stress and self-harm of these youth,” he told Brunswick News on Wednesday. “As a 53-year-old man, I grew up in a time when being Two Spirit wasn’t really discussed. Now, we live in a society where…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

US casinos have their best July ever, winning nearly $5.4B from gamblers

September 14, 2023 31

By Wayne Parry THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)- Commercial casinos in the U.S. had…

Read more
National News

Four Six Nations people facing over 40 combined drug charges in Six Nations Police investigation

September 14, 2023 31

 Drugs and weapons seized by Six Nations Police  (SNP supplied photo) OHSWEKEN Six Nations Police concluded…

Read more