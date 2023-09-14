National News
Over a hundred years game was experienced in CLRC

September 14, 2023

By Julia Archelene Magsombol  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Columbia Lake Recreation Centre (CLRC) allowed the youth of Invermere to experience one of the oldest sports in North America: Lacrosse. “The vibe was great. Everyone had an amazing time,” said Nevada Nicholas, one of the staff of CLRC. This was the first-ever lacrosse program held on Aug. 24 in CLRC, and they hope to host it every year. Nicholas said the sport is geared to First Nations youth ages 7 to 17, adding the program is free. “Lacrosse is the oldest sport in North America and was invented by the Haudenosaunee (pronounced Hoad-Nah-Shaw-Nee) hundreds of years ago. Lacrosse is an Indigenous game and it is important to learn, practise and teach the art of the game to our youth to continue…

