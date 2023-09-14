National News
ticker

CBEEN presents workshop in honour of World River’s Day

September 14, 2023 34 views

By Julia Archelene Magsombol Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) presents a workshop offering a celebration of all rivers for World Rivers Day, where the ‘I am Elwha’ book will be read and discussed by the creators. World Rivers Day occurs on the fourth Sunday of September, which is the 24th of this month. It celebrates the world’s waterways and presents the values and importance of rivers and their relationship to people. This free workshop will take place on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET on Zoom. It’s an online workshop, so anyone can attend. The creators of the book, as well as the speakers are: Tribal Elder Robert Elofson, a member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Lori Peelen, co-author of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

US casinos have their best July ever, winning nearly $5.4B from gamblers

September 14, 2023 31

By Wayne Parry THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)- Commercial casinos in the U.S. had…

Read more
National News

Four Six Nations people facing over 40 combined drug charges in Six Nations Police investigation

September 14, 2023 31

 Drugs and weapons seized by Six Nations Police  (SNP supplied photo) OHSWEKEN Six Nations Police concluded…

Read more