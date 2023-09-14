Ontario rolling out flu, COVID 19 shots, first to high priority groups

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall ahead of the respiratory virus season, starting with the people most at risk of severe illness and complications. Ahead of expected viral surges, the province is also planning to allow pharmacists to administer more vaccines and to prescribe flu medication. Flu shots will be available this month to hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, people who are hospitalized and people in retirement homes and other congregate settings, the province announced Thursday. As well, Ontario expects to start receiving doses later this month of Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine formulated for the XBB.1.5 lineage of the Omicron variant, after it recently received Health Canada regulatory…
