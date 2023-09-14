Six Nations Police charge woman with impaired driving after vehicle found in ditch

National News
OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged a 48-year-old woman with impaired driving after  police spotted a vehicle in the ditch  at about 5:15 a.m.  Saturday, September 9, 2023, on Sixth Line. Police said a woman in the driver’s seat was the sole person in the vehicle. After speaking with the woman police said they detected signs of impairment and she was arrested at the scene and taken to the Six Nations Police station where she refused to provide a sample of her breath. As a result of the investigation police have charged Tera Johnson, 48, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Failure or Refusal to Comply The accused is schedule to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in…

