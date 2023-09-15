Indigenous collaboration of artists drops new album, announce Canadian tour with stop in Walkerton

By Cory Bilyea Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO- A group of Indigenous media makers, musicians and elders who call themselves the Sultans of String announced the release of their newest album, Walking Through The Fire, along with the launch of a Canadian tour, which includes a stop in Walkerton on Nov. 12. “A special event presented by the Victoria Jubilee Hall brings the magic of collaboration to the stage, with award-winning First Nations, Metis, and **>Inuit<** artists from across Turtle Island joined by Billboard charting/six-time CFMA winners Sultans of String,” states the Victoria Jubilee Hall website. “Walking Through The Fire is a musical multimedia experience unlike any other. From Metis fiddling to an east coast kitchen party, rumba to rock, to the drumming of the pacific northwest, experience the…



