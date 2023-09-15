Proposed transmission line draws interest of Wabun Tribal Council

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wabun Tribal Council has teamed with Hydro One to bid to develop the proposed Wawa to Porcupine transmission line. The 50-50 partnership between the council and Ontario’s biggest service provider for electricity transmission and distribution was announced Sept. 3. It’s the second Indigenous group to make it known they want the contract for the new transmission line recommended in a recent report from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO). Choosing a partner for the bid involved community input and consultation, said Wabun Tribal Council executive director Jason Batise. “It took us a few months to get through the exercise, but we put our minds to it, and the chiefs worked hard to meet with proponents and talk with them,” he said. “We used…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice