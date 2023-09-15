National News
ticker

National Gathering on Unmarked Burials comes to Tiohtia:ke

September 15, 2023 43 views

 By Miriam Lafontaine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Reg Nepinak said it’s a relief to finally be able to bring home the spirit of his lost sister. The Manitoba family’s trip to Quebec last week for the fifth National Gathering on Unmarked Burials gave them the chance to finally visit the cemetery of their late sister Marlene for the first time. It involved “a lot of crying and mixed emotions” for the family from Pine Creek First Nation, he said, but most of all, it was an opportunity to heal. He and his two sisters, Sharon Macintyre and Christine Szabo, performed a ceremony in her memory at the St. Patrick Church cemetery in Magog, in the Eastern Townships, this past Wednesday. “We spoke and asked her to come home with us,”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Unauthorized Whistler bear viewing tours putting grizzlies at risk, Lil’wat Nation says

September 15, 2023 32

By Roisin Cullen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An unauthorized bear tour company operating out of Whistler…

Read more
Business

Kootenay Boundary forestry projects to help utilize waste wood or mitigate wildfire risk

September 15, 2023 29

By Timothy Schafer  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A total of $3.7 million worth of forest-related projects…

Read more