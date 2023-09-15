National Gathering on Unmarked Burials comes to Tiohtia:ke

By Miriam Lafontaine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Reg Nepinak said it’s a relief to finally be able to bring home the spirit of his lost sister. The Manitoba family’s trip to Quebec last week for the fifth National Gathering on Unmarked Burials gave them the chance to finally visit the cemetery of their late sister Marlene for the first time. It involved “a lot of crying and mixed emotions” for the family from Pine Creek First Nation, he said, but most of all, it was an opportunity to heal. He and his two sisters, Sharon Macintyre and Christine Szabo, performed a ceremony in her memory at the St. Patrick Church cemetery in Magog, in the Eastern Townships, this past Wednesday. “We spoke and asked her to come home with us,”…
Related Posts
Unauthorized Whistler bear viewing tours putting grizzlies at risk, Lil’wat Nation says
September 15, 2023 32
By Roisin Cullen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An unauthorized bear tour company operating out of Whistler…
Kootenay Boundary forestry projects to help utilize waste wood or mitigate wildfire risk
September 15, 2023 29
By Timothy Schafer Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A total of $3.7 million worth of forest-related projects…