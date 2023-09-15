National News
McGill drills over objections of Mohawk Mothers

September 15, 2023 41 views

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Kanien’keha:ka Kahnistensera (Mohawk Mothers) dragged McGill University and the Societe quebecoise des infrastructures (SQI) back to court Thursday after work resumed on the Royal Victoria Hospital site this week. The Kahnistensera filed an emergency motion at Quebec’s Superior Court seeking a halt, arguing that the investigation should be completed prior to construction work being performed and accusing the institutions of violating the spirit of a settlement agreement that was finalized in April. A decision on the emergency motion filed by the Kahnistensera is expected Monday. ` I say look at it from an Onkwehon:we perspective, which is just the truth. That’s all that we want here,” said Kwetiio, one of the Kahnistensera, on Tuesday outside the Royal Vic, where excavation was taking…

