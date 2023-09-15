National News
Northern Manitoba First Nations leaders may ask feds to step in on Perimeter Air service

September 15, 2023 37 views

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Northern Manitoba First Nations leaders continue to level complaints against an airline that travels to several remote and northern communities, and they say if things don’t change soon they may even ask the federal government to step in. During a media conference held last week, chiefs and band councillors in the Island Lake region, which includes the Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point, Red Sucker Lake, and Garden Hill First Nations, said Perimeter Aviation continues to fail at meeting the needs of northern First Nations citizens, and said the airline is also putting the health and safety of some citizens at risk. Complaints against the Winnipeg-based airline, which is currently owned by the Exchange Income Corporation and services more than a dozen First Nations communities,…

