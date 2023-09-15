National News
Southern Chiefs Organization launches Reflection and Reconciliation campaign

September 15, 2023 35 views

By Miranda Leybourne  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter To recognize the month of September and its significance to Indigenous peoples, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization is launching a month-long campaign of reflection and commemoration. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), which represents 34 member Dakota and Anishinaabe Nations in Manitoba, is holding the Every Child Matters Truth and Reconciliation campaign for the third year to acknowledge the tragic legacy of residential schools and day schools, missing children, the families they left behind and intergenerational survivors of colonial institutions. It’s especially important to keep these things in mind as Manitobans send their children back to schools across the province, SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says. “The truth about this horrific time in Canadian history must be remembered. As we send our children back to…

