US casinos have their best July ever, winning nearly $5.4B from gamblers

September 14, 2023 34 views

By Wayne Parry THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)- Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year, winning nearly $5.4 billion from gamblers, according to figures released Thursday by a national gambling industry group. The American Gaming Association said the casinos’ winnings were up nearly 6% from July 2022. The association also said the casinos remain on pace to have their best year ever in 2023, with winnings from in-person casino games, sports betting and internet gambling at nearly $38 billion over the first seven months of this year, 11% ahead of what they won during the same period in 2022. The association, the national trade group for the gambling industry, also revealed that revenue from traditional in-person casino games in July was $4.4 billion,…

