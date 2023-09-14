Four Six Nations people facing over 40 combined drug charges in Six Nations Police investigation

Drugs and weapons seized by Six Nations Police (SNP supplied photo) OHSWEKEN Six Nations Police concluded a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking investigation resulting in search warrant executions at a Brantford Hotel and a Six Nations property. On September 12, 2023, Six Nations Police arrested a man and a woman outside a Brantford Hotel. Controlled Drugs & Substances Act Search Warrants were obtained for a vehicle, hotel room and a property on Sour Springs Road. Police seized fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone with a combined street value of approximately $30,000. Police also seized a handgun along with ammunition, bulk currency, digital scales, cell phones, drug packaging materials and prohibited weapons. In addition, police recovered two stolen vehicles, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen ATV. As a result of the investigation, four people…



