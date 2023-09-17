National News
Algonquins of Ontario letter to Tudor and Cashel prompts delegation invite

September 17, 2023 28 views

By Michael Riley  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tudor and Cashel Township council received a letter from Jim Meness, executive director of the Algonquins of Ontario at their meeting on Sept. 5. Council instructed Nancy Carrol, clerk and treasurer, and staff to contact Meness about coming in for a delegation soon to expand upon his request to build positive relationships within the AOO settlement area and promote and build mutually beneficial relationships that will eventually extend throughout the entire settlement area, benefitting everyone going forward. As is much of eastern Ontario, Tudor and Cashel Township is located within the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquins of Ontario. Through his letter, Meness is looking to build positive relationships within the AOO settlement area and work with the communities within like Tudor and…

