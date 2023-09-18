Officers warned about harassment before former Saskatchewan police chief’s exit: memo

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.-Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show. Jonathan Bergen announced he was retiring as chief of the Prince Albert Police Service last May saying he was the subject of “cowardly” attacks. “What I don’t expect from my service and the community I trust and value is the level of aggression, aggressive personal attack and character assassination on me and my leadership team, and the cruel and misdirected emotional assault on my family,” Bergen told media on May 18. Bergen alleged that his wife and daughter had to clean up offensive posters that were put up around the city 138 kilometres north of Saskatoon. He also…



