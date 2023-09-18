National News
ticker

Officers warned about harassment before former Saskatchewan police chief’s exit: memo

September 18, 2023 35 views

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.-Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show. Jonathan Bergen announced he was retiring as chief of the Prince Albert Police Service last May saying he was the subject of “cowardly” attacks. “What I don’t expect from my service and the community I trust and value is the level of aggression, aggressive personal attack and character assassination on me and my leadership team, and the cruel and misdirected emotional assault on my family,” Bergen told media on May 18. Bergen alleged that his wife and daughter had to clean up offensive posters that were put up around the city 138 kilometres north of Saskatoon. He also…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes

September 18, 2023 26

 By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Members of Parliament will return to their seats in…

Read more
National News

Southern Chiefs’ Organization to hold first Youth Justice Forum in Winnipeg 

September 18, 2023 27

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is inviting youth and young…

Read more