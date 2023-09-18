Entertainment
National News

Film 'Bones of Crows' hits small screen with more story as five part miniseries

September 18, 2023

By Cassandra Szklarski THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- It was soon apparent to writer and director Marie Clements that a limited miniseries would not be enough to contain the multigenerational tale of an Indigenous family at the heart of her latest project, “Bones of Crows.” The Vancouver-born Dene/Metis filmmaker says the sweeping story was initially envisioned as a four-part TV venture, but plans grew to a five-part miniseries, and then again to a five-part miniseries plus a feature film. That two-hour feature premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival one year ago, and this week the small screen version for CBC and CBC Gem fleshes out characters and relationships for a more fulsome look at an Indigenous family over some 90 years. While the movie focused on the turbulent life of…

