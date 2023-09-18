Centuries after Native American remains were dug up, a new law returns them for reburial in Illinois

By John O’connor And Melissa Perez Winder THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)- For centuries, Europeans carving up the prairie to suit their own idea of settlement dug up the graves of Native Americans as they conquered lands and pushed tribes to the West. Now, Native Americans whose ancestors’ remains ended up held for study in sterile, nondescript boxes on shelves in educational facilities or displayed in cultural locales hope a new Illinois law will speed their recovery for proper reburial in their homeland. “I always have a bit of unease because I know if I’m going to a university or to a museum … that chances are pretty high that we’ve got some ancestors sitting in a basement or in a closet somewhere,” said Raphael Wahwassuck, tribal preservation officer…



