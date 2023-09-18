National News
ticker

Southern Chiefs’ Organization to hold first Youth Justice Forum in Winnipeg 

September 18, 2023 32 views

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is inviting youth and young adults who have been involved in the criminal justice system or the child welfare system to an event that will allow them to both reflect on their own experiences, and discuss what programs could be created or enhanced to better serve those who have been involved in one or both of those systems. “We know that First Nations youth are overrepresented in both the justice and child welfare systems. They also experience profound barriers when exiting correctional facilities or aging out of child welfare,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a media release announcing that the first ever SCO Youth Justice Forum will take place at the Victoria Inn and Conference Centre in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Rallies call on Manitoba, feds to search landfill for murder victims

September 18, 2023 8

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cries of “search the landfill” and “bring them home”…

Read more
National News

Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes

September 18, 2023 28

 By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Members of Parliament will return to their seats in…

Read more