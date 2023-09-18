Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out new housing and cost-of-living initiatives hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls. While the Conservatives, whose own poll numbers are shining, return with a spring in their step, the Liberals are faced with their worst poll numbers in eight years and an electorate looking for a sign the government both understands and can help ease the money woes keeping them up at night. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has been criticized for spouting bland talking points about Canada’s post-pandemic economic growth in response to questions about inflation, appeared to acknowledge that pressure Saturday. Speaking at a…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice