Rallies call on Manitoba, feds to search landfill for murder victims

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cries of “search the landfill” and “bring them home” rang out on Parliament Hill, the Manitoba Legislature and across the country Monday. Families and advocates gathered from coast-to-coast to continue calls on all levels of government to find a way to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Gatherings were held at government buildings on Monday in multiple cities and communities across Canada including at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, to mark what was being billed as the Search the Landfill International Day of Action. In Winnipeg, family members of Harris and Myran continue to call for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the two Indigenous women’s remains, after police said more than nine months…



