Mnoominkewin Gathering returning to Curve Lake First Nation on Sept. 23

By Brendan Burke Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CURVE LAKE- For members of Curve Lake First Nation, Mnoominkewin is much more than just a word. Steeped in generations of cultural and spiritual significance, Mnoominkewin carries an important meaning: the way of life, the art and the culture that develops as community practises mnoominke _ an intergenerational method of planting, tending, gathering and processing mnoomin wild rice known as “the Gift of the Creator,” “the Good Seed” and the “Spirit Seed.” Now, community members are preparing for the fourth annual Mnoominkewin Gathering, taking place on Sept. 23 at Curve Lake First Nation, northeast of Peterborough. The private, but open-to-attend Mnoominkewin Gathering sees elders and traditional knowledge holders, along with singers, drummers, Anishnaabemowin language teachers, artists, chefs and community members come together for…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice