Elections for the First Otipemisiwak Metis Government are underway

September 17, 2023 28 views

By Jeremy Appel  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Elections are underway from Sept. 13 to 19 for the inaugural Otipemisiwak Metis Government. The Otipemisiwak constitution, approved by an overwhelming majority in December, was a necessary step towards the Metis Nation of Alberta (MNA) achieving self-government. The new constitution allows nation members to elect representatives, offer feedback on legislation and challenge government decisions. It created 22 districts, each which elects its own representative to the citizens’ council, which manages relations with the provincial government. Previously, the MNA had six regions, each with a president and vice-president, as well as a provincial president and vice-president, which collectively formed the provincial council. Under the new constitution, each district is empowered to elect their own district council, which delivers programs and manages consultation and lands…

