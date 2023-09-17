National News
Indigenous voters could have a lot of say about who wins Manitoba provincial election: U of M Prof

September 17, 2023

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With polls showing the PCs and the NDP in a tight race for next month’s provincial election, a University of Manitoba professor of political science says the importance of the Indigenous vote cannot be understated, and Indigenous voters could have a lot of say about who forms the next government in Manitoba. “I would say out of any provincial elections in this country the Indigenous vote in Manitoba is the most significant,” University of Manitoba professor of Political Studies Real Carriere said. “It’s the largest per capita population of Indigenous people in the country so it’s not insignificant, and in a close election it becomes that much more important.” An Angus Reid Institute poll released back in June showed the NDP holding a…

