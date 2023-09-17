National News
ticker

The economic roller coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis

September 17, 2023 26 views

By Liam Fox THE CANADIAN PRESS SMITHS FALLS, Ont.- A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province’s chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey’s. “It’s like an old friend coming home after being gone for 15 years,” said Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow. That return is the latest in a slew of changes around a facility that has been essential to the town’s identity and economic prosperity. For 45 years, Hershey’s operated a factory in the community of around 9,000 people, which is located about 75 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. There was an image of a chocolate bar on the water tower. School groups making field trips to the capital to see Parliament often sweetened the deal with a stop at the Hershey’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Algonquins of Ontario letter to Tudor and Cashel prompts delegation invite

September 17, 2023 31

By Michael Riley  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tudor and Cashel Township council received a letter from…

Read more
National News

Loss of bison herds still affecting Plains First Nations, research suggests

September 17, 2023 28

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS The collapse of the teeming bison herds that once blackened…

Read more