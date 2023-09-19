Families of Indigenous women buried in Winnipeg landfill site feel let down by minister

By Miranda Leybourne Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government’s commitment to fully fund critical searches at Winnipeg’s Prairie Green and Brady Road landfills for the remains of Indigenous women was deemed “non-existent” on Monday by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs following a meeting with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree. “Through Treaty obligation, they are responsible for the health and wellness of First Nation people. Yet, for 150 years now, our people have been set aside,” AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick stated in a press release Monday, the same day of the International Day of Action to Search the Landfills. Merrick sent out a call to action for the landfills to be searched. “So why doesn’t the government to support it ? Why are these families being told to wait…
Related Posts
Second Six Nations store hit by thieves, ATM stolen
September 19, 2023 21
Paradise Gardens Hydroponics was one of two stores hit by thieves in 24 hours . (Photo…
Quebec’s Anticosti Island recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site
September 19, 2023 27
By Stephane Blais THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL-Ten years after Quebec’s government wanted to launch oil and…