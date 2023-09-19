Families of Indigenous women buried in Winnipeg landfill site feel let down by minister

By Miranda Leybourne Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government’s commitment to fully fund critical searches at Winnipeg’s Prairie Green and Brady Road landfills for the remains of Indigenous women was deemed “non-existent” on Monday by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs following a meeting with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree. “Through Treaty obligation, they are responsible for the health and wellness of First Nation people. Yet, for 150 years now, our people have been set aside,” AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick stated in a press release Monday, the same day of the International Day of Action to Search the Landfills. Merrick sent out a call to action for the landfills to be searched. “So why doesn’t the government to support it ? Why are these families being told to wait…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice