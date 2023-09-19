National News
MPs want to hear from Suncor CEO in parliamentary committee

September 19, 2023 33 views

By Natasha Bulowski Local Journalism Initiative Reporter MPs on the federal natural resources committee want Suncor CEO Rich Kruger to answer questions after Kruger indicated the oil giant must lessen its focus on energy transition to ensure maximum profitability. On Sept. 18, NDP MP Charlie Angus introduced a motion to invite Kruger before the committee “to explain why he believes that the only `urgency’ facing the oil sector is to make as much money as possible while increasing production and abandoning their responsibility to help meet Canada’s international climate commitments.” During a conference call with investors in August, Kruger said the company has a “disproportionate emphasis” on the long-term energy transition and needs to refocus on the fossil fuel giant’s money-making oilsands operations. The motion was passed by the federal…

